Walmart, Ingles require masks

Major retailers in Macon County, including Walmart, Ingles and Walgreens, are now requiring customers to wear face masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Total cases of COVID-19 in Macon County climbed to 401 as of July 20, up from 336 reported on July 13. Active positive cases totaled 122, five more than the prior week. The health department reported that 278 COVID patients have recovered, up from 218.

As of July 20, there were 36 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 patients at Mission Health hospitals – 34 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, one at Angel Medical Center and one at Transylvania Regional Hospital, according to Mission’s Nancy Lindell.

Walmart is stationing “health ambassadors” near the store entrance to remind shoppers of the new requirement and provide customers with masks.

Ingles Markets is also requiring customers to wear face coverings. Signs announcing the face covering requirement are being posted at all store entrances, and in-store announcements are being made repeatedly.

The Ingles policy does not apply to young children or to customers with medical conditons that prevent them from wearing a face covering.

“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting,” Ingles said in a release, referencing CDC guidelines. “Face covering, combined with physical distancing and frequent handwashing, has been proven to reduce the spread.”

Nearly 7 out of 10 grocery workers said their employers are not enforcing mask mandates in the stores, according to a nationwide survey of 4,000 grocery workers by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

Walmart said it will enforce the new policy by stationing “health ambassadors” near the entrance to remind shoppers of the requirement.

“Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” the company said. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirt, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.”

Walgreens is also asking customers at all stores nationwide to wear face covers when entering the store.

“We support the new CDC guidance that urges the use of face covers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer. “As cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can.”