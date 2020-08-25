Testing draws a crowd; health employee tests positive

Body

A free drive-thru testing event at Macon Middle School on Aug. 13 attracted a steady stream of residents.

“The line hasn’t stopped all morning, so there’s definitely a need in the community,” said Lisa Browning with Macon County Public Health.

“It’s important to have tests,” said Sunny Patel, who was tested at the drive-thru event. “It’s for our safety and our family.”

“I run a business here,” said Julie Nguyen, who also took advantage of the drive-thru testing. “Making sure I’m healthy is good for me and good for my clients.”

On Aug. 18, the health department reported that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is isolated at home and doing well, according to Emily Ritter, health department spokeswoman.

“Close contacts of the employee have been notified and tested,” Ritter said. “The necessary steps to disinfect the affected area have been performed.”

As of Monday, Aug. 17, the health department reported 494 total cases of COVID-19, including 57 active positive, 433 recovered and four deaths, compared to 480 total cases reported a week earlier. Active cases, however, dropped from 63 to 57.