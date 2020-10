Press photo/Jake Browning - Nine-year-old Ariana Velazquez is part of the PALS program with Franklin High School’s FFA and is raising a cow for this year’s livestock shows.

Like so many events in 2020, the Macon County Fair won’t happen in its traditional format, but some aspects of it will go on in a digital space. This fall’s fair, scheduled for Sept. 23-26, would…