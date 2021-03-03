Macon STEM education growing, getting smarter

Photo submitted - Backlot Cinema teamed up with the Macon County Schools STEM program for a unit on video technology and production careers, demonstrated here with the use of a green screen. Despite all of the challenges that have faced Macon County Schools this year, there are still plenty of innovative ideas stemming from the school system’s science, technology, engineering and math… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.