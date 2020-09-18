Hops on the Greenway

Subhead Blooming hops set off a journey of discovery

Press photos/Barbara McRae - Rita St. Clair, secretary of the FROG board, examines hops found growing on the Greenway. They were probably cultivated by Timoxena Siler Sloan, who farmed this land in the 19th Century.

Barbara McRae bmcrae60@gmail.com. The Greenway section known as the Old Airport Trail evokes memories of aviation’s early, adventure-filled days, but its history goes back much, much farther. The…