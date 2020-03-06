Election Results

Body

Young, Wallace to square off for county board seat

Following the March 3 primary election, Josh Young will face Betty Cloer Wallace for a seat on the Macon County Board of Commissioners in the November general election.

Wallace won the Democratic nomination for the District 2 seat with 1,768 votes (55.65 percent), compared to 1,409 (44.35) percent for Olga Lampkin.

Young won the District 2 Republican nomination with 2,482 votes (44.55 percent), with Bryan Rauers second with 1,850 (33.21 percent) and Terry Bradley third with 1,239 votes (22.24 percent.)

Bennett, Cawthorn in runoff

In a tight three-way race, Lynda Bennett tallied the most votes for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House District 11 seat being vacated by Mark Meadows. Based on unofficial results, Bennett received 20,510 votes (22.72 percent) over Madison Cawthorn with 18,418 votes (20.4 percent) and Jim Davis, 17,400 votes (19.27 percent).

Bennett will face Cawthorn in a runoff election on May 12. The winner will face Democrat Moe Davis, who won his party’s nomination with 52,665 votes (47.35) over Gina Collias with 25,213 votes (22.67) percent.

Corbin cruises to N.C. Senate nomination

Kevin Corbin won the GOP nomination for N.C. Senate District 50 with 19,991 votes (78.15) over Sarah Conway’s 5,588 votes (21.85). In November he will face Victoria Fox, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Kaleb Wingate won the Republican nomination for District 30 judge with 9,826 votes (39.6), edging Jim Moore’s 8,475 votes (32.16 percent). Macon County attorney Rich Cassady was third with 3,774 votes (19.21 percent).

Incumbent Thom Tillis easily won the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate with 78.1 percent of votes cast. He will face Democrat Cal Cunningham, who won his party’s nomination with 57 percent of the vote, in the November general election.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina has won his party's primary and will face Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the November general election.

Joe Biden won the state’s Democratic primary with 568,528 votes (43 percent). He was followed by Bernie Sanders with 318,772, Michael Bloomberg with 171,734 and Elizabeth Warren with 138,502.

Macon County voters also favored Biden, who took 39.85 percent, over Sanders with 20.38 percent.