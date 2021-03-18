Plane crashes at MCA

Press photo/ Will Woolever - A small twin-engine Cessna crashed at the Macon County Airport on Thursday afternoon. Emergency response units extinguished the fire and secured the scene. The pilot and two passangers were unharmed.

At roughly 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 11, first responders were called to the Macon County Airport regarding reports of a downed aircraft. Upon arrival, responders found a small twin-engine Cessna…