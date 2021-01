Subhead FPSN keeps fans informed amid pandemic

Press Photo/Will Woolever - Franklin Panther Sports Network color commentator Tony Christie (left) and play-by-play announcer George Young overlook Tom Raby Court while calling a recent JV volleyball match.

“If you wanted to be here, we’ll try to be the voice and the eyes,” said George Young before Panther volleyball’s recent game at Smoky Mountain. For the past several weeks, Young and his partner in…