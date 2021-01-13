Tastinger signs college offer

-
Press Photo/Will Woolever - FHS track and field standout Anna Tastinger signs her official offer from Montreat College as her mom, Julie; sister, Matilda; dad, John; and brother, John II look on.
Another Franklin High School senior has signed an offer from a college program.
In little more than a year on the FHS track team, Anna Tastinger has quickly gone from beginner to nationally sought…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.