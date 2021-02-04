Soccer sets sights on Mountain Six title

Press photo/Will Woolever - FHS soccer players (from left) Pablo Montelongo, Luke VanHook and Bryan Rodriguez take part in a preseason conditioning drill. The team has been holding unofficial workouts since June.

Franklin High School’s men’s soccer team has high hopes for the 2021 season. After months of uncertainty as to when, or even if they would get to play due to fears over the COVID-19 pandemic, on Jan…