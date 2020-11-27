Redoutey signs with LSU

Press Photo/Will Woolever - Senior outfielder Mckenzie Redoutey stands with her mother, Deborah, and her father, Scott, after signing her official offer to LSU last week. Redouty will join a team with four Women’s College World Series berths in the past eight years.

Another Franklin athlete has signed with a Power-5 program. In her four years on the Franklin High School softball team, Mckenzie Redoutey has been among the nation’s best high school players…