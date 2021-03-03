Football 1-0 to start year

Press photo/Will Woolever – Junior tight end Austin Pittman and senior wide receiver Seth Crupi get off the line in a drill during a recent Panther practice. The Panthers defeated Hayesville 28-7 March 1 to begin the season.

Franklin football’s regular season is officially underway. After six extra months of waiting, the Panthers finally began what was supposed to be the 2020 football season with a trip to Hayesville…