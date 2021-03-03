Football 1-0 to start year

  • Press photo/Will Woolever – Junior tight end Austin Pittman and senior wide receiver Seth Crupi get off the line in a drill during a recent Panther practice. The Panthers defeated Hayesville 28-7 March 1 to begin the season.
    Press photo/Will Woolever – Junior tight end Austin Pittman and senior wide receiver Seth Crupi get off the line in a drill during a recent Panther practice. The Panthers defeated Hayesville 28-7 March 1 to begin the season.
Franklin football’s regular season is officially underway. After six extra months of waiting, the Panthers finally began what was supposed to be the 2020 football season with a trip to Hayesville…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.