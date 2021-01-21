Eight headed to state

Press Photo/Will Woolever - The Franklin boys cross country team (black shirts) gets off the line at the Mountain Six Conference Championship meet in Cullowhee Jan. 6. The team qualified for its fourth straight state championship meet after fininshing second at the 2-A West Regional meet Jan. 15

Eight Panther distance runners will compete in the state meet this weekend. At the state 2-A West Regional meet in Catawba Jan. 15, both Franklin High School’s boys and girls teams finished in the…