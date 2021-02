Subhead Finally, Panthers open season Friday at Hayesville

Press Photo/Will Woolever - Franklin football player Gabe Nickerson carries the ball in a practice drill Feb. 22. The Panthers held practice in the school’s parking lot due to muddy fields.

Ahead of a 2020-21 season that looks a bit different from years past, Franklin’s football team hopes to get back to its winning ways. Between a down 2019 season, nearly a full year of coronavirus…