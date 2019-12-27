Body

CLAYTON, GEORGIA - Winfred Julius Speed, 66, of the Warwoman community, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 23, 2019.

He lived most of his life in Rabun County, working mainly as an equipment operator, and retired from the Town of Franklin, North Carolina. He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Davis Speed, and brother, William Logan Speed. He is survived by his mother, Betty Speed Roane; step-father Alex Roane; children Tanya Bleckley (Gary) of Clayton, Georgia and Eric Speed (Kimberly) of Franklin; granddaughter Rayna Bleckley; and step-granddaughter, Brooke Bleckley both of Clayton, Georgia. Also surviving are his step-brother Greg Roane of Tiger, Georgia; and step-sisters, Julia Butler (Don) of Broxton, Georgia and Tracy Thompson of Cleveland, Georgia. In addition to his family, he is survived by his “nurse” Amber Peete.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 26 at Beck Funeral Home in Clayton with the Rev. Madison McCrackin officiating. The family received friends prior to the service. Interment was at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sid Weber Memorial Fund.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton is in charge of the arrangements. An online memorial register is available at beckfuneralhome.com.