FRANKLIN - Nina Lois Mashburn Wood, 95, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

A funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 28 in the chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Revs. Bud Haire and Robert Dryman officiating. Burial followed in the Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Thursday evening at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Wood family.