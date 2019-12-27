Body

GREENSBORO - Laura Cascaddan Byrd, 87, formerly of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Born in Avon Township, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Charlie William Cascaddan and Ethel Marie Judd Cascaddan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thad Byrd, and a brother, Roger Dale Cascaddan.

She is survived by three children, Sheila Keiser (Scott Keiser) of Greensboro, Diana Lynn (Atwood Lynn) of Escondido, California and William Wise of Canton; two brothers, Morris Cascaddan and Gordon Cascaddan; six granddaughters; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The Rev. Gary McCoy will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

Memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society.

Condolences can be made to the family at maconfuneralhome.com.