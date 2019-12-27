Body

FRANKLIN - Grace Angel Poindexter, 91, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Lex B. Angel and Candus Gibson Angel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil “Britches” Poindexter; two brothers, Lex and JD, and a sister, Mildred Tyler.

Grace was the oldest living member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, gardening, fishing, crocheting, and ceramics.

She is survived by son, Eddie Poindexter (Angela Schewe) of Franklin; daughter, Celia Stancil (Walt) of Rabun Gap, Georgia; sister, Maude Breedlove of Bryson City; brother, Bob Angel of Franklin; three grandchildren, Cale Stancil, Lauren Poindexter Sizer and Kyle Poindexter; and two great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Poindexter and Jasper Stancil.

A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 23 in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The Revs. Cale Stancil, Bud Haire and Lewis Smith officiated. Burial was in the Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family receiveed friends one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Frank Walker, Tebor Pazar, Leighton Bazemore, Brandon Higdon, Jim Green, Chris Jenkins, Tim Lee and Steve Hood. Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Peek and Brandon Peek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Condolences can be made at maconfuneralhome.com.