FRANKLIN - Florence Bates Stamey, 87, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Jeanette Bates Guest. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stamey and son-in-law, Wayne Queen..

Florence was a member of Prentiss Church of God.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Queen and Darlene Elkins (Herman), both of Franklin; grandchildren, Jackie Holland (Dewayne), Chris Queen, Carrie Elkins, Derald Queen (Crystal), Chelsie Devito (Levi) and Amy Queen; great-grandchildren, Trey, Dustin, Gracie, Bethany, Brylee and Maizy; and close friends, Anne Hodges, Brenda Lee, Destiny Lee and Abigayle Stilwell.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Don Moffitt, and Rev. S.J. Waters will officiate. Burial will be in the Rush Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Billy Baylog, Trey Forster, Dustin Queen, Dewayne Holland, Levi Devito, Jamie Stamey and Derald Queen.

Memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences can be made at maconfuneralhome.com.