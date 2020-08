Subhead Concerns about virus exposure on first day back

Press photo/Jake Browning - Students and their parents all need to get their temperature checked before entering a school building. From left: Danielle Bryson, sixth-grader Jet Carroll and Mountain View Intermediate School principal Nancy Breedlove

Five months after they were ordered to shut down, Macon County Schools reopened on Monday with a hybrid schedule and a robust slew of measures designed to enhance virtual learning and keep kids safe…