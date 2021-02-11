Library gets creative to serve patrons

Press photo/Jake Browning - Angie Walker and Tabitha Johnson show off some of the book bundles and take-home activity bags that are now available to patrons of the Macon County Public Library’s children’s department.
Jake Browning
reporter@thefranklinpress.com
It’s been almost an entire year since the Macon County Public Library had to shut down its normal business model, and library staff members are still…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.