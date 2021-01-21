MPP, Habitat partner to repair homes

Submitted photo/Habitat - John Wert of Habitat for Humanity removes a sidewalk at Vaughn Sanders’ home as part of the Healthy Home Initiative. The sidewalk was sunken and too narrow for Sanders’ wheelchair, so the construction crew replaced it with a front porch and ramp.

Macon Program for Progress and Habitat for Humanity have joined forces to help 10 Macon County residents feel safer in their homes. Last February, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina…