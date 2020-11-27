Volleyball splits first two matches

Press Photo/Will Woolever - Setter Tori Ensley, No. 17, sends a ball over the net in the Panther’s home match againt Hendersonville last Monday. The Panthers went 1-1 against two Mountain Six contenders in Hendersonville and Brevard last week.

Franklin High School has hosted its first official sporting event of 2020. After eight months of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FHS volleyball opened its season last week with Franklin…