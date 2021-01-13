Swimming bests Tuscola, Mountain Six foes

Press Photo/Will Woolever FHS swimmers Natalie Ballard (left) and Olivia Stahl help teammates keep track of how many laps they’ve swum in the 500-meter freestyle against Smoky Mountain. The event requires swimmers to go ten laps, or twenty lengths of the pool.

Swim and Dive has put two more meets in the books on their way to the Mountain Six Conference championship. In a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has caused attrition for many Western North…