Swim represents at state

Press Photo/Will Woolever - Franklin Boys Swim Team members (from left) Kyler Cochran, Luke Borgmann, Michael Frazier, Caden Tyler, Clayton Guynn, and Hunter Cabe are pictured at the NCHSAA Championship Swim meet Feb. 12. Franklin tied for 20th out of 28 teams statewide.

Will Woolever sports@thefranklinpress.com Franklin’s 2020/21 swim season is officially in the books. After months of uncertainty, canceled meets and concern over the coronavirus pandemic, six…