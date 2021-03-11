Soccer picks up Mountain Six wins

Press Photo/Will Woolever - Franklin goalkeeper Isaac Jennings dives for a penalty kick against East Henderson while freshman midfielder Jaydon Pevia looks on. Jennings saved the shot to give Franklin a 1-0 win over the Eagles.

After falling to the Bearcats in Hendersonville to close out the previous week, on March 1 Franklin’s men’s soccer team returned to Macon Middle School for a date with Brevard. Although the Panthers…