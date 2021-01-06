Panther Den comes to Arts Center

Press Photo/Will Woolever - Panther volleyball fans watch a recent game on the big screen at the Smoky Montain Center for the Performing Arts. The theater has been showing live broadcasts of FHS games for fans unable to attend.

As Virgil and Tawana Valentine watched their daughter, Anya, warm up on a 30-foot-wide screen, they said they were simply glad to have a place to see the action. “Especially with this website, it…