Local gym hosts 5K to benefit FHS cross-country team

Macon County’s runners have a real life race on Oct. 3.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world into lockdown this spring, Franklin’s running enthusiasts spent the summer without a race to compete in. After six months of training without other runners to test their skills, the community will have a chance to stretch its legs at the MoveMore 5K on Saturday, Oct. 3.

“COVID shut everything down for a long time, and you’ve got the opportunity across the country to do virtual races. Even the Boston Marathon went to a virtual race,” said Matt Harlfinger, general manager of MoveMore Fitness in Franklin. “I think true runners are starting to get frustrated. They just want to be able to toe the line, run a course, and go head to head with somebody.”

Harlfinger will gather local runners at the Little Tennessee River Greenway for a 5-kilometer race along the greenway. While he initially created the race as simply a chance for Franklin’s runners to compete in an actual competition, COVID’s effect on one Franklin High School athletic team spurred him to donate a portion of the race’s proceeds.

“I had originally just planned on this being pretty low-key. I expected maybe 10, 15, 20 people to show up,” he said. “We invited the high school kids because their cross-country season got pushed back, and then we had the idea to donate a portion of the proceeds. I saw on Facebook they had a GoFundMe going for team warm-ups, team uniforms, and gear for the year, and so we said ‘They’re sending a bunch of their kids for a real race, why don’t we give some of that money back to them so that they can invest it in their equipment?’”

In a normal fall sports season, revenue from popular FHS sports like football are used to help finance less well-attended sports like cross-country. When the North Carolina High School Association announced cross country would be one of two sports to begin the NCHSAA calendar this November, cross-country teams around the state were left wondering how they might pay for things like transportation and race entry fees. In response to the team’s efforts to raise funds for the season’s competitions and new warm-up clothes, Harlfinger plans to donate 50 percent of the race’s proceeds to the team, but this Saturday’s 5K also serves as a coming-out party for MoveMore Fitness.

“We’re doing it the same day as our open house, so we’re not going to do a traditional awards ceremony like you’ve seen for the past 100 years,” he said, referring to MoveMore Fitness’s Oct. 3 open house. “I’m going to compile the results of the top 15 men and top 15 women, and you’ll come down to the open house to pick up your award. … We’re going to have some free snacks, we’re giving away a massage, we’re giving away a T-shirt, free training sessions, and free memberships, and whether you won an award or not you still have an opportunity in the raffle to sneak out with something cool.”

After two months at their new location on Bates Crossing off Georgia Road, MoveMore Fitness hopes Saturday’s 5K will help spread the word about its recent move. The open house will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at noon. While the MoveMore 5K serves as a grand re-opening for the gym and a first chance for local runners to compete following COVID lockdown, it holds even more meaning for the FHS cross country team.

“We are so incredibly grateful,” said girls’ coach Melissa Ward. “It has been quite a hard time getting fundraisers going due to COVID and the strain it has put on our town. We are honored and delighted that Matt is generously supporting out team.”