Football falls to Murphy

Press Photo/Will Woolever - Freshman quarterback Beau Paulson throws a pass in a recent Panther practice. Franklin faces Hendersonville in its first home game March 12 after falling to Murphy 48-14.

Will Woolever sports@thefranklinpress.com After taking care of the Yellow Jackets 28-7 in Hayesville earlier in the week, on March 5 Panther football travelled to Murphy for a clash with the…