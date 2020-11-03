FHS basketball loaded with talent

File photo - Franklin junior forward Miles McClure releases a shot during a game last season. McClure returns after leading the team in scoring and earning All-Mountain Six Conference honors. Although FHS boys’ basketball only had one returning starter from the 2018 season last year, the team still went 17-10 and ended up winning a playoff game. This year, all five starters return for the… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.