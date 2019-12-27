Outpouring of love, charity shows true Christmas spirit

Body

Every year, it’s heartening to see the love and caring nature of Macon County residents come to the fore during the holidays.

From Thanksgiving through Christmas, hundreds of people have opened their arms and their wallets to help those less fortunate.

The acts of goodwill are too many to name. Some of the larger efforts are well known, including Shop with a Cop, Macon Program for Progress and its Holiday Angels, and Toys for Tots.

But there are numerous smaller, quieter acts of love and goodwill at this time of year, and most won’t make the news. Church members visit seniors and shut-ins to sing Christmas carols, churches donate clothing, a Rotary club turns donations into thousands of dollars in shoes for foster children, and an anonymous donor purchases new shoes for all the MPP children.

It’s tempting to be cynical and point out that charity shouldn’t be limited to Christmas, and it’s true that the needs that prompt holiday giving exist year-round. They shouldn’t be ignored for the rest of the year. But that doesn’t diminish the impact of this annual outpouring of love and goodwill that honors the spirit of Christmas spirit.

In a time of bitter division in America, it’s uplifting to see so many people come together to help their neighbors. Suddenly, left and right don’t seem to matter much – at least for a few days.

•••

On a lighter side, it’s always a treat to read the letters to Santa published in the Friday, Dec. 20 issue.

We learn something every year when we prepare these for delivery to the North Pole. Hover boards and virtual reality gear will be under a lot of Christmas trees this year – at least if the letter writers get their wish.

Some kids shoot for the moon, often with very specific requests – one asked for $1 million, another for $1,600. One child wanted a Lamborghini, another a private jet. And ponies and puppies – lots of ponies and puppies.

There’s nothing wrong with wishing big, but some of the letter writers have simpler, less self-centered requests. One kid wishes his mom’s back would stop hurting. Another tells Santa not to worry about her, but her brother would love to have some slime. A girl just wants her dad to come home. A little boy just wants to be loved more.

The letters are mostly fun, often touching and sometimes heartbreaking. They also provide a bit of perspective on what’s really important.

The staff of The Franklin Press wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas!