We can honor vets without events

Body

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused untold disruption and hardship, forcing the cancellation of many traditional and cherished events. Sadly, formal celebrations honoring our veterans on their day have also fallen victim to the virus.

The Town of Franklin voted Nov. 2 to cancel the Veterans Day parade. Realistically, the town had no choice, but it was still a painful decision. So Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 will pass quietly.

Sadly, the parade isn’t the only veterans tribute that won’t happen this year. The Veterans Stand Down, a November event devoted to providing a variety of services for area veterans, has also been cancelled because of COVID. The stand down, organized by Macon County Veterans Services, has grown in popularity each year.

The Macon Art Association’s annual portrait project, in which artists paint portraits to honor local veterans, has also been cancelled. Like the stand down, the portrait program will be back next year. Applications for next year’s portraits are now being accepted at the Uptown Gallery, located at 30 East Main Street in Franklin.

There is a new veterans event on the calendar. The Special Liberty Project, a retreat for veterans and their families that opened recently on Onion Mountain, is staging a tribute to veterans beginning at 11 a.m. that will be simulcast on 1050 WFSC radio. Seating will be limited to about 50. Email jessica@speciallibertyproject.org to RSVP.

The Franklin Press will publish the annual Salute to Veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11, where you can read about of some of your neighbors who served their country.

Decisions to cancel this month’s traditional Veterans Day events were not made lightly, but the paramount concern must be the safety of the very men and women that we honor. Many are considered especially vulnerable to COVID. We cannot put their health in jeopardy.

Macon County is proud to be home to a large veterans community. They and their legacy of service are woven in to the very fabric of Macon life. While we won’t have the traditional events that benefit and celebrate our veterans, the patriotic pride we exhibit on Nov. 11 can’t be cancelled.

This year, it’s up to us as individuals to pay tribute to the veterans who have served America in good times and bad, in war and in peace. That’s what Veterans Day is all about, and COVID can’t change that.