Misinformation about COVID is recipe for disaster

There is so much misinformation and disinformation swirling around us every day that it’s tempting to disregard everything we hear and read. Everyone, it seems, has an agenda.

One of the many dangerous and troubling aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the avalanche of misinformation. Some are calling it an “infodemic.” That a medical crisis should become such a bitterly partisan issue is almost beyond belief. But that’s where we are. In this time of intense partisanship, people are turning to their political leaders to help them decide how to think about issues. Many of us now view experts and science with suspicion.

Everyone, it seems, is now an expert on COVID-19, cherry-picking data that matches their beliefs and seeming to speak with authority.

This disregard of scientific expertise is downright dangerous, especially when it comes to a public health crisis. It’s also un-American.

American exceptionalism, the notion that we are unique and inherently superior in some ways, is a controversial subject. The term rankles some who argue that Americans are no different than people anywhere. While it’s arrogant to consider ourselves superior, the American experience has produced an ethos that is all our own, and science and the pursuit of knowledge has been an integral part of our culture. We have been world leaders in technological, scientific and medical advancements. This is no time to ignore science that has helped spur America to greatness.

Misinformation is leading us down a dangerous path. How else to explain that fact that America makes up 4 percent of the global population but accounts for 22 percent of global COVID-19 deaths.

Our president has decried “fake news,” but he has been of most prolific purveyors of it, applying that label to media he disagrees with or simply doesn’t like. And he’s not alone. A poll conducted by Monmouth University reported that three out of four Americans believe that the media routinely report fake news.

It’s good to be skeptical – to a degree. But given the amount of competing “information” thrust upon us, each of us must choose what and who to believe – social media posts from partisan sources, or scientific and medical organizations whose very mission is to inform the public and help keep us safe. The fact that the latter now sounds naïve to so many is a dangerous sign of the times.