Hats off to the Class of 2020 for enduring a senior year like no other

The graduates of Macon County’s Class of 2020 have finally received their diplomas, but with almost none of the pomp and circumstance that has always marked this right of passage.

With all the upheaval and misery the pandemic has brought, it may be easy to overlook what it has meant for the county’s graduating seniors. The Class of 2020 has faced obstacles and challenges like none other.

When schools shut down in March, the trappings and traditions of the second semester of their senior year were lost. There would be no prom, no spring sports, no awards banquets, no plays, no concerts, and none of the second-semester celebrations to mark their achievements.

Graduating high school is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a milestone that marks the culmination of a 12-year journey to adulthood. It is the greatest achievement of their young lives.

A student’s senior year is supposed to be special, but not this way. They were robbed of the triumphant sendoff they deserved.

It’s nothing short of a tragedy, and not just for the students. The families that have nurtured them and helped them achieve and succeed have also paid a price.

In the end, though, they got their hard-earned diplomas individually, with a few proud family members there to cheer them on. It surely wasn’t the way they dreamed it would be, but they have diplomas.

No one is happy with how their senior year played out, but teachers and administrators managed to celebrate graduates in the best way they could. They deserve our thanks for finding a way to honor their students.

Now, as students get ready to go back to school under the cloud of the coronavirus, we wish them success and safety. They will face a new world of education, as will their families.

But take a moment to consider this year’s crop of graduates, who are leaving school and stepping in to a world turned upside-down. They will endure, just as they have this year. Hats off to the Class of 2020.