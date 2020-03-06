Franklin’s land use plan: Small town, big picture

Body

The Town of Franklin is putting the finishing touches on a comprehensive land use plan. If you haven’t read it, please do so by going to franklintownplan.com. Anyone who cares about Franklin’s future should read the plan so they can make informed decisions.

And that’s what residents need to hear about pretty soon – decisions.

It’s easy to criticize local governments’ fondness for formal planning, especially since they do so much of it. Just in the Town of Franklin, there was a parks and rec study in 2005, a comprehensive plan in 2007, a downtown master plan in 2008 and a parking study in 2013.

The new comprehensive land use plan incorporates the results and recommendations from those previous plans, refreshed and expanded.

There are big ideas put forth in the plan, but that’s what plans are for: Aim high into the blue sky then find out what’s desirable and doable. The town is to be commended for including the public in the process, and the plan is chock full of information on what residents love about their town and what they want to see improved.

On land use specifically, it may surprise many to learn that there are more than 900 acres of “vacant or underutilized” properties within 1 mile of Town Square. That number is critical, because one of the central themes of the plan is to enhance and expand the downtown experience, and the infrastructure for development is already in place.

The bullet points that emerged from the “stakeholder” interviews are not surprising. Franklin residents cherish the family oriented community, the beautiful surroundings and the location. The issues that need addressing: need for workforce housing, better jobs, downtown improvements, substance use challenges and mobility needs such as improved sidewalks, bike lanes and transit options.

It’s still a draft plan, and the town’s planning department is still accepting ideas. Residents can get details on the plan and make suggestions or critiques at an open house at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Tartan Hall. Comments can also be emailed to town planner Justin Setser at jsetser@franklinnc.com.

Then comes the tough part: Establish priorities from among the plethora of exciting possibilities, then figure out how to implement and pay for them.