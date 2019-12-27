Change is good and necessary

Body

The Franklin Press has covered Macon County in one manner or another since 1886. The paper has changed a lot in the past 134 years. If you browse through our archives, you’ll notice the actual width of the paper has changed over the years to keep up with changes in the paper mill industry. The format of the newspaper has changed. It wasn’t long ago that we added new color positions, making color pages the norm, a change from the time of mostly black and white newspapers.

Change is a part of business. It is how you survive and grow. Over the past decade a lot has changed in the newspaper business. If you listen to the skeptics they will tell you that newspapers are dying. They say newspapers will be gone in a few years. We don’t believe it. We believe as long as you have a strong, vibrant community, you will have a newspaper. Newspapers help build communities.

Community newspapers tell stories that never make the evening network news. We tell stories about neighbors helping neighbors, students tutoring students, church brunches, and basketball teams that play their hearts out every week. We cover elections, county government, road construction, clean water, dirty water, accidents, deaths – and the list goes on. And we cover these things accurately and fairly. As journalists, it’s what we do. As Macon County residents, it’s what is important to us, as well as you.

Beginning next week we’re making another change that will insure The Press is here for 134 more years, covering the news and events that are important to Macon County residents. Next week we are consolidating our newspaper in to a once-a-week publication. If you are a local subscriber your newspaper will be delivered to your mailbox every Wednesday. You will still get the news you have grown to love in The Franklin Press: Education, arts and entertainment, sports, town and county government, outdoors, features, obituaries and crime. You’ll also get the things you may often disagree with: Rants and raves, editorial cartoons, editorials, and letters.

Amidst all this will be advertisements and information from businesses that make Macon County a vibrant place to live, work and play. If you are a local subscriber you will get all this information consolidated, printed and delivered to your mailbox for $32 a year, or 61 cents an issue. That’s a bargain.

Change is good. In today’s marketplace, change is often necessary. We hope you enjoy the new look of your community newspaper, The Franklin Press. We think it has something for everyone. If we’re missing something you’d like to see, give us a call 828-524-2010 or send us an email rhoskins@thefranklinpress.com (publisher Rachel Hoskins) or editor@thefranklinpress.com (Lee Buchanan).