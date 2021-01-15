Macon County expands COVID testing, vaccinations

Body

Beginning, Thursday, Jan. 21, Macon County Public Health in partnership with Macon County EMS will be conducting COVID-19 testing and vaccinations Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Macon County Department of Public Health, located at 1834 Lakeside Drive.

Upon implementation, the revised testing and vaccination schedule will give us the capacity to test and vaccinate approximately 1750 individuals per week. While capacity for testing and vaccinations will increase dramatically, it is important to remember with respect to vaccinations that Macon County can only administer those vaccinations which we have received from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. As of Jan. 14, MCHD has received 800 doses, of which 280 have been administered.

Vaccine eligibility

Macon County can only administer vaccines to individuals who have registered and been deemed eligible by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services under the states phasing guidelines.

Updates to the Macon County Website will now clearly display phasing information related to the statewide COVID-19 vaccination distribution effort. By clicking on the Vaccination Phase, located on the website homepage, users will be directed to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, where detailed information on timing and eligibility for each vaccination phase is available. In addition to phasing information, daily COVID-19 updates on the Macon County homepage will now contain vaccination information including number of vaccines administered as well as number of vaccines in stock.

Prior to Thursday, Jan. 21, Macon County will continue to operate on a modified testing and vaccination schedule. The testing and vaccination schedule can be viewed on the Macon County website homepage.

Drive thru testing in Nantahala

Macon County Emergency Services will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic for anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the Nantahala community at the EMS Base on Junaluska Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until tests run out. No appointment is necessary.

Vaccination enrollment information

All vaccine recipients must enroll in the CVMS program. Macon County Information Technology staff have implemented a portal for Macon County to begin the enrollment process. By following a link on Macon County Government's Homepage, maconnc.org, you can provide us with your name and your personal email, which will be uploaded to NC CVMS (COVID-19 Vaccine Management System). You will receive an email from NC

CVMS "Thank you for signing up". Once you fill out a short questionnaire your eligibility will be verified, you will be enrolled, and assigned to a vaccine phase. Following enrollment, an appointment for vaccination can then be scheduled by contacting the Macon County Department of Public Health's Call Center at (828) 349-2517, select option "2". MCPH's call center will directly enroll individuals who do not have an email when you call.

The MCPH Call Center like COVID-19 call centers across the state and region continues to experience disruption in the phone system resulting from overwhelming call volume. Information Technology staff is working around the clock with the local telephone service provider to resolve these issues immediately.

Community assistance requested

To assist in the community-wide vaccination enrollment process, Macon County has directly contacted local religious organizations in addition to community clubs and civic organizations, providing each of them with forms necessary to enroll their members in the CVMS program. A training session to assist those within the organizations designated to gather information from their membership will be conducted by Macon County on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. via Zoom. For more information on the upcoming training session or assisting any group/organization with the vaccination enrollment process, please email Tammy Keezer at tkeezer@maconnc.org.

Help wanted

Macon County is now advertising for five (5) part-time, processing assistant positions to in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Primary duties will entail information dissemination as well as data entry and will be compensated at a rate of $15 per hour. Additional information and application instructions are available on the Macon County website homepage. www.maconnc.org. Deadline for applying is Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.

In addition to submitting applications on-line and in person, NC Works will be hosting a job fair at the Robert C. Carpenter Building located at 1288 Georgia Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 2 - 6 p.m. for those interested in applying for the part-time processing assistant positions.

Volunteers wanted

Macon County is seeking volunteers to assist the Health Department in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. A volunteer registration form is posted on the home page of the Macon County website. Those interested in serving can fill out the registration form and submit it in person to the front desk of the Macon County Tax Office located at 5 West Main Street Franklin, or via email by sending it to volunteer@maconnc.org.