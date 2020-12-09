COVID cases spike; vaccines on the way

Body

As COVID-19 cases surge following Thanksgiving, local health officials are gearing up to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as the state makes them available.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Macon County surged to 1,009 as of Monday, Dec. 7, an increase of 143 from the 866 reported three weeks earlier, on Monday, Nov. 17.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Macon County Schools reported eight new positive cases – three at Franklin High, two at Macon Middle and one each at MVI, Cartoogechaye Elementary and Iotla Valley.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, Macon County Schools reported that a total of 23 students and 16 staff members have tested positive since Nov. 16. A total of 135 students and 35 staff members had been quarantined at some point within that time period. There are currently 73 students quarantined currently, along with six staff members.

“It’s not just the schools,” said Kathy McGaha, director of Macon County Public Health. “We’re seeing that [increase] in adults as well.”

As of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, Mission Health system had 97 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 patients – 78 at Mission Hospital; four at Angel Medical Center; 10 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital; four at Mission Hospital McDowell; and one at Transylvania Regional Hospital.

“Our hospitalized lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 patients have doubled in the past two weeks, and we view this increase as a call to action for each and every member of our community,” said Mission spokeswoman Nancy Lindell. “We continue to encourage everyone to be diligent in the 3Ws by wearing a mask, waiting six or more feet apart and washing your hands.”

Vaccines on the way

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are in the pipeline. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state expects to receive nearly 85,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re not sure which one we’re going to get yet,” McGaha said.

She is hoping the county will have access to the Moderna vaccine, which does not require ultra-cold storage, a factor that could present challenges for rural areas.

“We will adjust if we end up receiving the Pfizer vaccine,” she said. “We can handle that. It comes in a self-contained shipping package.”

“We’re a big state with rural areas that stretch for hundreds of miles,” Cooper said. “Every person is important, and we’ll work hard to overcome challenges that our geography presents.”

Cooper said the Pfizer vaccine could begin shipping by Dec. 14.

“Moderna would begin on Dec. 21 at the earliest,” McGaha said. “Whether we’re on the front line for that we don’t know. If they’re limited, they may go to counties that are experiencing higher levels of surge.”

Vaccinations may also be available at private physicians who are enrolled providers. Hospitals will be providing vaccines to their staffs, not to the general public, McGaha said.

“It requires two shots over a period of time, depending on which vaccine, then seven to 10 days after the second shot before [patients] are considered immune,” she said.

There is some concern about the public’s willingness to get the vaccine.

“I’m sure that people that have had concerns with vaccines in general. This is not going to be any different,” McGaha said.

The health department is planning a public information campaign about the COVID vaccines.

As promising as the vaccines are, fighting COVID-19 will still require the wearing of masks and following social-distancing guidelines.

“Our trends are worrisome,” North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said at a news conference. “People are going to emergency department and the percent of positive is up. Too many people are becoming seriously ill with COVID.”

Vaccines will be distributed with the following priorities.

• Phase 1A: Healthcare workers, staff in long-term care facilities and medical first responders

• Phase 1B: Residents in long-term care facilities; people over the age of 65 with two or more chronic illnesses.

• Phase 2: All other residents in congregate living facilities, firefighters and law enforcement officers; food packaging, preparation and process workers; manufacturing workers; construction workers; transportation workers; some retail and grocery store workers; childcare workers; adults with chronic conditions; people over the age of 65; and staff in K-12 schools and colleges/universities.

• Phase 3: Energy, telecom workers; water/waste/energy operators; all other retail workers; religious leaders and other member associations; and students in K-12 and colleges/universities.

• Phase 4: Everyone not identified in Phases 1-3.

Drive-thru flu vaccines set for Dec. 15

Also, the health department is conducting a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 1830 Lakeside Drive in Franklin. No appointment is necessary.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles, where staff and nurses will provide vaccinations. Participants are also asked to bring their insurance or Medicaid/Medicare card; to wear a short-sleeve shirt for easy access to their shoulders; and to wear a mask when talking with clinic staff. Those without insurance or who are under-insured can have the cost of the vaccine covered if they live or work in Macon County.

For more information, call Macon County Public Health at 828-349-2081.