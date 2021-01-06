Corbin, Gillespie head to Raleigh with bipartisan hopes
Photo submitted - Karl Gillespie was sworn in as the NC House representative for the 120th district by newly elected 30th District Court Judge Kaleb Wingate as Gillespie’s wife, Janet, and son, Logan look on.
Kevin Corbin and Karl Gillespie are ready to hit the road to Raleigh to represent Western North Carolina in a General Assembly that will look mostly unchanged in the new year.
In November’s…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.