Two recycling center renovations done; Carson next

Jake Browning reporter@thefranklinpress.com After numerous delays, plans to renovate Macon County’s convenience centers haven’t been scrapped yet. Scaly Mountain’s new convenience center has been finished and open for over a month, and construction has wrapped up for the Junaluska Center in Nantahala. The latter isn’t open yet, however, because the site is partially located in a floodplain and a topographical survey had to be done to make sure newly installed compactor controls weren’t at risk of flooding.