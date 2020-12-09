Toys for Tots looking for a home – again

Press photo/Will Woolever - Smoky Mountain Toys for Tots regional coordinator Randy Hughes is pictured in the group’s current storage space ahead of the Christmas holiday. Toys for Tots is currently seeking a new space for the new year.

Smoky Mountain Toys for Tots is looking for a home once again. After months of searching yielded what they thought would be a long-term space in the old Protected 2nd gun store building, the store…