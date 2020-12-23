Schools endured COVID chaos

Press photo/Jake Browning - Students in Crystal Teem’s first-grade class at South Macon Elementary School wear their masks while they work on a Grinch-themed coloring project. From left: Liam Long, Austin Trivett and Rylan Armstrong.

In the spring of 2020, Macon County Schools had to shut down all in-person classes and learn how to educate children at home on the fly. In the spring of 2021, everyone hopes that safe and effective…