Landslide shuts down section of NC 28

A highway in southern Swain County will remain closed for at least one week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews clear debris from a Thursday evening landslide.

Division 14 maintenance engineer Wesley Grindstaff witnessed a sedan-sized rock and additional debris fall from a hillside on NC 28 about 2 miles south of US 74 on Thursday evening. Crews closed the area, just north of Brush Creek Road, with barricades anticipating additional slides.

Approximately 10,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock fell onto the road.

“It could have been worse,” Grindstaff said. “Although it’s going to take some time to clear the debris, it’s not as complex as other slides we’ve seen in Western North Carolina.”

He anticipates opening this section of NC 28 between US 74 and Franklin by Monday, March 16.

NCDOT established the following detour for passenger vehicles: From US 74, turn south of Needmore Road and follow Needmore Road for 10.3 miles back to NC 28. Commercial vehicles are restricted from using the highway under normal circumstances.

NCDOT crews from the Swain, Jackson and Macon county maintenance units started the clearing on Friday, March 6. They will work in daylight hours until the road is cleared, cleaned and inspected. Additional pavement and guardrail repairs may be needed at a later time.