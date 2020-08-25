Free COVID tests Aug. 13

Body

Macon County Emergency Management and Macon County Public Health will conduct a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at Macon Middle School from 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.

Tests are free of charge and will be given regardless of ability to pay or insurance status, according to the health department.

Anyone wanting a test is asked to fill out screening forms, which are available at bit.ly/MaconCoCOVID. No appointment is necessary. Those who have insurance are asked to bring their cards.

Macon Middle School is located at 1345 Wells Grove Road in Franklin.

The county saw its fourth COVID-19 related death on Aug. 10. The person was over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

As of Aug. 10, the health department reported 480 total cases of COVID-19 in the county – 63 positive, 413 recovered and four deaths

A week earlier, on Aug. 3, there were 460 total cases reported, including 70 active positive and 387 recovered.

Symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, cough, other lower respiratory illness (shortness of breath). If you believe that you may have COVID-19, call the health department at 828-349-2517. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.