First vaccines arrive in Macon

Lee Buchanan

editor@thefranklinpress.com

Macon County Public Health has received its first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The health department said it had received 300 doses that will be used to begin to vaccinate health care workers in the county beginning the week of Dec. 28. Information on additional shipments and vaccinations will be provided at a later date.

As of Dec. 29, vaccinations were not yet available to the general public.

Angel Medical Center began vaccinating its front-line health care workers with the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday, Dec. 19. A total of 117 workers were vaccinated during a four-hour clinic.

The Mission Health system was scheduled to receive an additional shipment of 3,000 doses with more expected.

Vaccinations using the Moderna vaccine began Monday, Dec. 28 at 900 long-term care facilities across North Carolina, according to CVS.

Macon Public Health reported 1,374 total cases as of Wednesday, Dec. 23, including 281 active positive cases, 1,084 recovered and nine deaths. More recent data was not available at press time on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Here are the vaccine priority groups from the Centers of Disease Control.

• Phase 1A: health care personnel; long-term care facility residents

• Phase 1B: frontline essential workers; people 75 and older

• Phase 1C: People ages 65-74; people ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions

• Phase 2: People 16 and older not in Phase 1