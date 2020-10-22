Elementary school teachers, students glad to be back
Press photo/Jake Browning Sheena Hughes’ kindergarteners at Iotla Valley Elementary School are in school for four days per week for the first time this year and are learning a lot from face-to-face instruction, albeit from behind plexiglass.
On Monday, Oct. 5, classrooms in grades K-5 all over North Carolina were given permission to return to in-person classes for four days per week. So far, the new schedule is getting good grades from…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.