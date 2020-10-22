Elementary school teachers, students glad to be back

Press photo/Jake Browning Sheena Hughes’ kindergarteners at Iotla Valley Elementary School are in school for four days per week for the first time this year and are learning a lot from face-to-face instruction, albeit from behind plexiglass.

On Monday, Oct. 5, classrooms in grades K-5 all over North Carolina were given permission to return to in-person classes for four days per week. So far, the new schedule is getting good grades from…