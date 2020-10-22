Early voting set to begin

Press photo/Jake Browning - Judy Fritts with the Macon County Elections Office inputs the names of voters whose absentee ballots have already been received. As of Monday, Oct. 12, the elections office had received 4,319 requests for absentee ballots and had 2,173 completed ballots returned.

Macon County election officials were busy this week setting up the voting site at the Robert C. Community building as the early one-stop voting period begins on Thursday, Oct. 15. The process is…