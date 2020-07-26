COVID cluster found at farm

Body

Total cases of COVID-19 in Macon County climbed to 336 as of July 13 after the health department identified a cluster of nine people who tested positive at a county farm.

In addition, two more people at Macon Valley Nursing Home – a resident and an employee – tested positive, in addition to four staff members and one resident previously reported.

The new cluster was identified at Norton Creek Farms. All of the farm workers who have potentially been exposed to these individuals have been contacted and will be tested for COVID-19, according to Macon County Public Health.

“We have used the strongest precautions possible to keep our farm workers and community safe, and will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our workers and community,” said Norton Creek Farm owner Nathan Moss.

The Macon Valley Nursing Home resident who tested positive was asymptomatic and has been isolated at the facility. The staff member, who was also asymptomatic, has been isolated at home. None of the positive employees will return to work until they have two negative COVID-19 tests, taken 24 hours apart.

“Macon Valley Nursing Home has been following the highest levels of personal protective equipment standards and procedures while in their facility and when working with patients, said public health director Kathy McGaha. “All the residents and staff of Macon Valley Nursing Home are being routinely tested for COVID-19 at the direction MCPH’s Medical Director and Macon Valley’s leadership team.

McGaha said the health department has been working closely with the county’s long-term care facilities.

“Macon Valley Nursing Home and Macon County Public Health have been working together and have verified that Macon Valley has all the necessary PPE, sanitizing and monitoring supplies and guidance they need to assure that any spread is minimal,” McGaha said.

The health department reported 46 new cases in the seven-day period from July 6 to July 13. The new total of 336 includes 117 active positive cases, an increase of three from the previous week.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, other lower respiratory illness (shortness of breath). If you believe that you may have COVID-19, call the health department at 828-349-2517.