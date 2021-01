Subhead Annual event set for this weekend

Press photo/Jake Browning - Shirl Frantz helps pack boxes of food for clients at CareNet. CareNet also hopes to distribute plenty of warm winter clothes following Cold for a Cause this weekend.

Jake Browning reporter@thefranklinpress.com Winter is in full swing in Macon County, which means it’s time for residents to turn an eye to those less fortunate with the 12th annual Cold for a Cause…