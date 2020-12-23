Churches plan Christmas around COVID

Press photo/Linda Mathias - Sally Williams puts a ribbon at the top of the Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church’s first Christmas tree as pastor Stephanie Thompson steadies the ladder. Hickory Knoll will have an outdoor Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m.

Churchgoers throughout Macon County agree on the reason for the season, but the ways they celebrate it this year will be very different from years past. Even after months of dealing with the virus,…